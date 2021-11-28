Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Motors Nexon SUV gets costlier. See the new prices

Tata Motors Nexon SUV gets costlier. See the new prices

09:15 AM IST

  • Tata Nexon comes in 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of its compact SUV Nexon by a maximum of 11,000 depending on the variant of the model. The cost of the SUV after this hike will now range between 7.30 lakh to 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has increased the price Nexon range from starting 1,000 to 11,000. The price of the diesel XZA+ (O) Dark Edition Nexon model has received a hike of 11,000. 

However, some variants of the range remain unaffected by the price hike which includes petrol and diesel XZ+ manual variants, the petrol XZ+ and XZA+ Dark Editions and diesel XM (S) trim that comes with a sunroof.

The diesel range of Nexon now begins with the mid-spec XM variant as the company has quietly discontinued the other three diesel variants that are the XMA, XZ and XZA+ (S).

Tata Nexon comes in 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. In the former, the car's engine generates a power output of 110hp and in the latter case, the engine creates a maximum power of 120hp. Coming to the gearbox options, both the engines come with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic manual transmission.

The automaker increased the price of the Nexon electric vehicle by 16,000 in May this year. The EV comes in three trims, XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. The base trim retained the same price while the higher variants became costlier by 16,000.

