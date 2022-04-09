Tata Motors offering discount on these cars including SUVs. Details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Motors is offering discount on various models in its range of cars including SUVs. This offer is applicable for April only and cars such as Tata Tigor, Tiago, Harrier and Safari. The Tata Motors offer includes cash, exchange offer and corporate discount. Tata Motors 2021 and 2022 make year cars are part of this offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors is offering discount on various models in its range of cars including SUVs. This offer is applicable for April only and cars such as Tata Tigor, Tiago, Harrier and Safari. The Tata Motors offer includes cash, exchange offer and corporate discount. Tata Motors 2021 and 2022 make year cars are part of this offer.

On the contrary, some of the Tata’s best-selling EV models like Nexon EV, Tigor EV are out of this deal. Its sub-compact SUV, Tata Punch is also excluded from this sale period discount.

On the contrary, some of the Tata’s best-selling EV models like Nexon EV, Tigor EV are out of this deal. Its sub-compact SUV, Tata Punch is also excluded from this sale period discount. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The discount price ranges between ₹21,500 to ₹65,000. This is a huge cut seeing that all the car makers have revised their prices starting April 1, 2022 due to rising input costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata Safari SUV is getting discount up to ₹45,000 on all variants. The Tata Safari comes three-row seating options comes with a 2.0 litre diesel engine. Similarly, Tata Harrier discount ranges up to ₹65,000 including ₹40,000 exchange bonus. It too has a 2.0 litre turbo diesel engine with 6-speed manual and 7-speed automatic transmission.

Tata Tiago discount can go up to ₹31,500 that includes the corporate offer as well of ₹11,500. The Tigor may get up to ₹21,500. There is no offer/discount on the CNG model. Tata Tigor uses a 1.2 litre petrol engine having 5-speed manual/automatic gearbox. TOP CARS See All {{#items}} {{ name }} {{ displaySpecs }} {{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }} {{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards Get on-road price Add to Compare

The Nexon petrol and diesel car can get up to ₹6,000 and ₹10,000 discount respectively. It too has a 1.2 litre petrol engine and 1.5 litre diesel engine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}