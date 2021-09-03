Tata Motors inaugurated 70 new sales outlets across Southern India in a single day. These new showrooms have been opened across 53 cities. These outlets will sell the ‘New Forever’ range of passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicles portfolio.

With the latest addition of showrooms, Tata Motors’ network in Southern India (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Kerala) will be 272 and the retail footprint in India will grow to 980. 32 new dealership chains have opened in Bangalore (7), Chennai (5), Hyderabad (4), and in Kochi (4). Further, the expansion also includes the launch of 38 outlets in upcountry markets of South India.

Inaugurating the new dealerships, Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors stated, “The Southern India contributes to 28% of the total Industry volumes and hence it is very critical for us to be strategically present in the emerging markets. With a 12.1% market share in Southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our New Forever range of passenger cars easily accessible. The trailblazing launch of these 70 new sales outlets, marks an important milestone in our aggressive retail expansion plans in India. This expansion will help us cater to our consumers’ requirements and tastes that are constantly evolving, with both online and offline solutions, to provide a seamless ‘phygital’ experience that is more convenient and relevant today."

In the month of August, Tata Motors registered a YoY growth of 51% in the Passenger Vehicle segment compared to August 2020.

The company recorded its highest ever passenger vehicle sales in 9 years, in March ‘21 and Q4 FY21. In FY21, the company’s PV business registered its highest-ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69%, compared to FY20.

