Tata Motors opens ten new showrooms in Delhi-NCR

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has opened ten new full-range passenger vehicle showrooms in Delhi NCR in a single day as part of its plan to expand sales network across the country.

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has opened ten new full-range passenger vehicle showrooms in Delhi NCR in a single day as part of its plan to expand sales network across the country.

With these additions, the company now has a total of 29 outlets will now cater to a larger customer group in the region.

“This expansion drive comes on the back of a robust sales performance as we registered highest ever annual sales in eight years, while posting a growth of 69 per cent in FY21, over FY20," Tata Motors PVBU Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care Rajan Amba said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s 'New Forever' range of products continue to witness strong acceptance in the market and the addition of new network operations across the country will provide a holistic customer experience – both online and offline, as it caters to their evolving needs, Amba added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.