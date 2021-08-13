Tata Motors has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as a part of the Investment Promotion Activity, with the Government of Gujarat. The company will support the setting up of a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Ahmedabad, for end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles.

The scrappage centre will have the capacity of recycling up to 36,000 vehicles a year. The MoU was signed at the Investor Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Ports and Transport Department will support in facilitating the necessary approvals as per the rules and regulations of the State Government of Gujarat and the draft vehicle scrappage policy released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for setting up of the RVSF.

The new vehicle scrapping policy and the facility will provide benefits such as low import bill for scrap and crude oil, job opportunities for MSMEs, the possibility of upside in new vehicle sales for OEMs, low operation cost for vehicle owners, safer and cleaner vehicles for consumers and a sustainable environment. Tata Motors will set up the scrapping centre in association with a partner.

Commenting on the partnership, Girish Wagh, Executive Director & President – Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to support this initiative through a partner for the setting up of the scrapping facility (RVSF) in Ahmedabad. It is indeed a historic step for Tata Motors as the company announces its participation in the vehicle scrapping space. Appropriate scrapping of end-of-life vehicles will have sustained benefits for the ecosystem stakeholders and the environment alike.

Wagh further added, "The scrappage policy by the MoRTH is a welcome move and a step in the right direction to promote safer and cleaner vehicles in India, and it is a crucial step in building a circular economy. As a responsible corporate, Tata Motors is committed to a sustainable future and look forward to support this initiative through this association with the Government of Gujarat."

