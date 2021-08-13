Commenting on the partnership, Girish Wagh, Executive Director & President – Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to support this initiative through a partner for the setting up of the scrapping facility (RVSF) in Ahmedabad. It is indeed a historic step for Tata Motors as the company announces its participation in the vehicle scrapping space. Appropriate scrapping of end-of-life vehicles will have sustained benefits for the ecosystem stakeholders and the environment alike.