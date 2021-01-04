Tata Motors partners with Karnataka Bank to provide financing options to buyers

According to Mr. Mahabaleshwara M.S, Managing Director & CEO of Karnataka Bank, “This partnership with Tata Motors will be another milestone in our efforts to meet the aspirations of our esteemed customers to fulfil their dream of owning world class products from Tata Motors. Tata Motors will now offer preferred financier status to our bank for financing acquisition of four wheelers manufactured by the company. The proposition becomes even more attractive for the customer with Karnataka Bank now offering car loans through an end to end digital platform developed in house for existing as well as new customers, enabled with faster processing capabilities primarily envisioned for greater customer delight. The dreams of many of our customers to own a personal vehicle will now become a reality with this facility and I am sure this partnership will turn out to be a win-win arrangement for both the brands in their future growth journey."