Tata Motors has announced a partnership with the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB). Under the partnership, the auto manufacturer will extend its cars and SUV offerings to more than 34 lakh police personnel and their families across the country.

The handover ceremony of the sanction letter was carried out in New Delhi today, in the presence of senior dignitaries from both Tata Motors and KPKB.

The Ministry of Home Affairs set up the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) on 18th Sept 2006. The unit was established as a measure of welfare for the currently servicing and retired personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF), The Intelligence Bureau (I.B), Special Protection Group (SPG), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles (AR) and all State Police Organizations personnel. 

Currently, KPKB has 119 Master Canteens which act as distribution centers and 1778 subsidiary canteens which sell products to the troops and families, serving more than 34 lakh personnel from central and state police departments. 

As a part of the partnership, Tata Motors cars and SUVs will be available to all members of the organization through this network at special prices.

In a related news, Tata Motors has announced its plans to introduce a new version of the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in India. The company teased that the Nexon EV Max will soon receive a dark edition, similar to the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Prime editions. The teaser, which was posted on Tata Motors' social media account, provided a sneak peek of the upcoming edition, with the tagline 'The Dark side of high-definition. Gets redefined. Dark To The MAX Coming soon'.

