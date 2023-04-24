Tata Motors partners with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, to offer its vehicles to police personnel1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:48 PM IST
- As a part of the partnership, Tata Motors cars and SUVs will be available to all members of the organization through this network at special prices.
Tata Motors has announced a partnership with the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB). Under the partnership, the auto manufacturer will extend its cars and SUV offerings to more than 34 lakh police personnel and their families across the country.
