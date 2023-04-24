Tata Motors partners with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, to offer its vehicles to police personnel

In a related news, Tata Motors has announced its plans to introduce a new version of the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in India. The company teased that the Nexon EV Max will soon receive a dark edition, similar to the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Prime editions. The teaser, which was posted on Tata Motors' social media account, provided a sneak peek of the upcoming edition, with the tagline 'The Dark side of high-definition. Gets redefined. Dark To The MAX Coming soon'.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}