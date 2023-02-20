Tata Motors partners with Uber; 25,000 XPRES-T electric sedans to join fleet
- As per a memorandum of understanding inked between the two entities, Uber will utilise the electric sedans in its premium category service, the companies said in a joint statement. The electric fleet would be operational across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, it added.
Automobile giant Tata Motors on Monday said it will supply 25,000 XPRES–T electric vehicle units to Uber in one of the largest deals in the green mobility space till date.
