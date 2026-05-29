Tata Motors blames hatchback slump on neglect, moves to reverse ‘mistake’

New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd believes India’s hatchback market did not collapse because buyers abandoned small cars, but because carmakers abandoned small-car buyers by starving the vehicles of refreshes, new technologies, and premium features.
It is this ‘mistake’ that Tata Motors PV says it is trying to correct. Even as small-car giant Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd have largely avoided significant refreshes in the category in recent times, Tata Motors PV has put out at least three major hatchback updates since the start of 2025.
These launches include facelifts and model upgrades for Tiago in January 2025, Altroz in May 2025 and Tiago in May 2026.
“What is important to recognize is that customers did not move away from hatchbacks, because for millions of Indian families, this is still where their first four-wheeler mobility journey starts,” Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive at Tata Motors PV, told the media ahead of the launch of the upgraded hatchback Tata Tiago on Thursday.