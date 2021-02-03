Tata Motors passenger vehicles unit valued at 9,417 crore

A regulatory filing by Tata Motors has revealed that the passenger vehicles business unit has been valued at ₹9,417 crore. The business unit is also under the process to become a separate entity.

According to a PTI report, the Indian automobile manufacturer has called a meeting of the creditors as well as equity shareholders of the company on March 5 to consider and approve the transfer of the passenger vehicles business unit to TML Business Analytics Services Ltd.

A filing by the company claims that once the scheme comes into effect upon transfer and vesting of the passenger vehicles undertaking in the transferee company -- TML Business Analytics Services Ltd, the total lump sum consideration payable to the transferor company (TML) shall be the purchase consideration, that is ₹9,417 crore and subject to withholding taxes under applicable law.

According to the company, the business value has been calculated on the basis of a fair valuation undertaken by registered valuer, independent Chartered Accountants M/s Vikrant Jain and various qualitative factors relevant to the company and the business dynamics and growth potentials of the unit, key underlying assumptions and limitations.

"Based on the relevant factors and circumstances as outlined in the valuation report, the fair value of the Passenger Vehicles Undertaking is ₹9,417 crore," the filing added.

This will be settled by way of issuance and allotment of 9,41,70,00,000 equity shares of the transferee company at ₹10 each, it added.

The announcement about a new separate wing for the company's domestic passenger vehicle business was made last year. Tata Motors had was also looking for a strategic partner for better long term viability. So far, the company claims that it has not yet taken a call on a potential partner for the business

Tata Motors said as part of an overall business reorganisation plan and in order to provide for the optimum running, growth and development of the passenger vehicles undertaking and its interests, it is necessary to realign the PV business.

Tata Motors claimed that this move will help both passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses to reach their full potential. The company also claimed that it will unlock business value and enhance management focus & operational flexibility in each of the businesses.

Tata Motors said "this restructuring would facilitate mutually beneficial strategic alliances for the PV Business in the future."

Once the transfer process is complete, the name of the transferee company shall be changed to 'Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited' or such other name approved by the Registrar of Companies.

