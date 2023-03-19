Tata Motors passenger vehicles upgraded to conform to BS-VI emission norms

Tata Motors passenger vehicles upgraded to conform to BS-VI emission norms2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:18 AM IST
- BS-VI emission norms are equivalent to Euro-VI emission norms, the rules mandates four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles to add sophisticated equipment to meet the next level of emission standards.
BS-VI second phase emission norms are set to kick in the country from April 1. Conforming to the stricter emission norms, Tata Motors has upgraded its passenger vehicle portfolio. While Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra are confident of transitioning their respective product range before the April 1 deadline.
