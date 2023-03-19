Tata Motors passenger vehicles upgraded to conform to BS-VI emission norms

BS-VI second phase emission norms are set to kick in the country from April 1. Conforming to the stricter emission norms, Tata Motors has upgraded its passenger vehicle portfolio. While Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra are confident of transitioning their respective product range before the April 1 deadline.

As per a report by PTI, the Indian automobile industry is currently working to make their products meet the second phase of Bharat Stage VI.

From April 1, vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

Equivalent to Euro-VI emission norms, the rules mandates four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles to add sophisticated equipment to meet the next level of emission standards.

As a result, car prices are expected to rise as automobile companies are investing to add additional equipment in powertrains.

“Our portfolio has already transitioned to BS-VI phase 2 emission norms in February 2023, ahead of the regulation timelines. We have also enhanced the products with improved performance, added new technology features and increased warranty of our vehicles," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra told PTI.

As far as pricing is concerned, part of the cost escalation arising out of this regulatory change has partially been passed on in the price increase announced in February, he noted.

"Remaining part may be passed on in the next price hike. Can't confirm any timeline on the same," Chandra said.

Mahindra & Mahindra President Automotive Division Veejay Nakra noted that all company models will comply with BS-VI phase 2 norms as per timelines set by the government.

"The cost increase is much lower than the cost of BS-IV to BS-VI transition and will be passed on to consumers in a phased manner," he added.

Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti stated that the auto major is fully committed to a cleaner environment and will complete the BS-VI phase-2 transition well in time.

"In fact, out of our total 62 applications, we had transitioned 31 applications to BS-VI phase-2 almost a year ahead of the compliance date," he added.

Even in 2019-20, Maruti Suzuki had upgraded many of its cars from BS-IV to BS-VI well before the compliance date, Bharti stated.

He noted that the Maruti Suzuki fleet currently has the least CO2 emission per car among all car manufacturers in the country which will keep getting lower.

(With inputs from PTI)