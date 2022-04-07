Tata Motors plans premium EVs to retain pole position

Last year, Tata Motors had shared its strategy to launch 10 EVs in India over five years. This includes the existing first-generation Nexon and Tigor EVs, EVs based on the second-generation architecture displayed with the Curvv, and also a pure EV built on a full-EV platform. “We have adopted a three-step approach to introduce progressively advanced products for customers. Generation One products based on the Ziptron architecture leveraged our successful ICE vehicle platforms for safe, reliable, and accessible EV solutions focused on overcoming barriers to EV adoption and assuring customers. These products are built on the key pillars of range, performance, safety and reliability," Chandra said.