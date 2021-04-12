Tata Motors plans vehicle scrapyards in four cities

“Vehicle scrapping is expected to become a thriving business in the coming years. Hence, most automakers are interested, and the number of old vehicles, especially commercial vehicles, is staggering. So the potential is huge. Most automakers are expected to tie up with some other company to get the technology involved in the scrapping of vehicles. Tata Motors, being the biggest commercial vehicle manufacturer, is definitely going to benefit from this policy in the years to come," the second person added.