Tata Motors reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23, report PTI.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period this year stood at 1,18,321 units, up 3 per cent over the same period of FY22, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Dispatches of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter increased 10 per cent to 1,35,654 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

Global sales of JLR stood at 1,07,386 vehicles in the March quarter, which comprised 15,499 units of Jaguar and 91,887 units of Land Rover, it said.

In another news, Tata Motors has emerged as the second-largest seller of passenger vehicles in India, overtaking Hyundai according to the latest sales figures released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for March 2023.

Tata Motors Ltd's efforts to improve their product lineup are paying off, as reflected in their latest sales figures. In March 2023, the company overtook Hyundai to secure the second spot in the sales chart, selling 46,847 units of passenger vehicles - an increase of 9,908 units or 26.82% compared to the same period last year, when they sold 36,939 units. This highlights the company's growth and popularity in the Indian market.