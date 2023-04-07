Tata Motors posts 8 per cent increase in global wholesales in Jan-Mar1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:00 PM IST
- Tata Motors said that the dispatches of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter increased 10 per cent to 1,35,654 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Tata Motors reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23, report PTI.
