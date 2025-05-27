Hello User
Tata Motors prepares to unveil Harrier EV, spotted undisguised ahead of launch: What to expect

Tata Motors prepares to unveil Harrier EV, spotted undisguised ahead of launch: What to expect

Livemint

Tata Motors plans to launch the Harrier EV, its fourth all-electric model, on June 3. The vehicle is expected to feature a range of 500 km, an advanced AWD system, and a tech-rich interior similar to its ICE counterpart, along with unique electric design elements.

Tata Motors is set to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of its fourth all-electric model — the much-anticipated Harrier EV.

Tata Motors is set to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of its fourth all-electric model — the much-anticipated Harrier EV. Scheduled for debut on 3 June, the Harrier EV will assume the position of the brand’s new electric flagship, placed above the recently introduced Curvv EV.

As per a report from HT Auto, the EV has been spotted undisguised on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The prototype, seen without camouflage, hints at a production-ready design, signalling that Tata is in the final stages of preparation ahead of its market arrival.

Familiar Styling with EV Touches

According to the report, the Harrier EV could remain largely faithful to its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling but may add distinct electric-specific design elements. These are likely to include a sealed-off front grille, reshaped air dam, updated skid plate, and newly designed aerodynamic alloy wheels. The exterior also reportedly features heavy side cladding and roof-mounted lighting elements, though it remains to be seen whether these will be standard or optional. Interestingly, the test vehicle lacked both the roof lights and cladding.

One notable design detail is the charging port, located on the right front fender — mirroring the placement on the ICE version of the Harrier.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the Harrier EV is expected to offer an electric powertrain capable of delivering an estimated range of around 500 km on a single charge. Furthermore, it will likely feature Tata’s newly developed All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, dubbed ‘QWD’, which promises improved off-road capability and on-road traction.

Premium Features and Tech

Inside the cabin, the Harrier EV is anticipated to mirror the plush and tech-loaded interior of its ICE counterpart. Buyers can expect features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a dual-screen setup that combines the infotainment touchscreen with a digital instrument cluster.

Additionally, Tata is likely to equip the SUV with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) capabilities — technologies that could allow the car to power external electronic devices or even recharge other electric vehicles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

