Tata Motors has impressed with its sales in the month of November . The company is planning to keep the momentum going with its sales with the help of new offers for buyers for the month of December.

The car manufacturer has revealed new offers on its vehicles ranging from the entry-level hatchback Tiago to the Tata Harrier. The offers are announced on the company’s official website. Tata Motors is offering a discount of up to ₹65,000.

The Tata Tiago will be offered with a consumer scheme worth ₹15,000 and an exchange offer benefit of ₹10,000 bringing the total offer to ₹25,000.

The Tata Tigor is also offered with a consumer scheme worth ₹15,000 and an additional exchange offer discount of ₹15,000. The maximum benefit a buyer can avail with the compact sedan is ₹30,000.

The popular Tata Nexon is also getting a few offers. The company will be selling the Nexon diesel with an exchange offer discount of ₹15,000.

The Tata Harrier buyers can avail the maximum benefit of ₹65,000, which includes a consumer scheme discount of ₹25,000 and an exchange offer discount of ₹40,000. However, the new Camo Edition, the Dark Edition, as well as the XZ+ and XZA+ variants, won’t be getting the consumer scheme discount. This limits the best offer for these variants at ₹40,000.

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21% in November to 49,650 units. The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year. Total domestic sales increased 26% to 47,859 vehicles in the previous month, from 38,057 units sold in November 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108% to 21,641 units in November, as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month.

