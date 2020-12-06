OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Tata Motors provides offers worth up to 65,000 on Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Tigor
The Tata Nexon Diesel is also getting an exchange offer
The Tata Nexon Diesel is also getting an exchange offer

Tata Motors provides offers worth up to 65,000 on Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Tigor

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2020, 04:10 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Tata Tiago will be offered with a consumer scheme worth 15,000 and an exchange offer benefit of 10,000 bringing the total offer to 25,000

Tata Motors has impressed with its sales in the month of November. The company is planning to keep the momentum going with its sales with the help of new offers for buyers for the month of December.

The car manufacturer has revealed new offers on its vehicles ranging from the entry-level hatchback Tiago to the Tata Harrier. The offers are announced on the company’s official website. Tata Motors is offering a discount of up to 65,000.

The Tata Tiago will be offered with a consumer scheme worth 15,000 and an exchange offer benefit of 10,000 bringing the total offer to 25,000.

The Tata Tigor is also offered with a consumer scheme worth 15,000 and an additional exchange offer discount of 15,000. The maximum benefit a buyer can avail with the compact sedan is 30,000.

The popular Tata Nexon is also getting a few offers. The company will be selling the Nexon diesel with an exchange offer discount of 15,000.

The Tata Harrier buyers can avail the maximum benefit of 65,000, which includes a consumer scheme discount of 25,000 and an exchange offer discount of 40,000. However, the new Camo Edition, the Dark Edition, as well as the XZ+ and XZA+ variants, won’t be getting the consumer scheme discount. This limits the best offer for these variants at 40,000.

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21% in November to 49,650 units. The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year. Total domestic sales increased 26% to 47,859 vehicles in the previous month, from 38,057 units sold in November 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108% to 21,641 units in November, as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout