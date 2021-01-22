Tata Motors increases prices of cars, SUVs by up to 26,000

Earlier, the company announced that for December 2020, wholesale was higher by 84%, compared to December 19. Retail sales were 18% higher than wholesale for the month of December and the company claims that the pipeline inventory remains thin. Tata Motors also claims to be trying to debottleneck the supply chain and ramp up their output to meet the increased demand while addressing the availability of electronic components.

