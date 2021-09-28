Tata Motors rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of premium hatchback Altroz from its Pune manufacturing plant on Tuesday. The milestone was achieved in 20 months of its launch.

Tata Altroz is based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. It is the second most popular premium hatchback in FY22, with a market share of more than 20 per cent. It is also India's only hatchback with 5-star Global NCAP Safety rating.

The Altroz clocked in its maximum sales of 7,550 units in March 2021, with an average monthly sale of around 6,000 units in FY22.

“We are pleased to share that we have crossed a major milestone during these challenging times and are grateful for the constant support and loyalty of our customers and partners. The Altroz occupies a pride of place in our New Forever range offering a wide variety of options in the premium hatchback segment," said Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors.

“The feat of 1,00,000th rollout today, is yet another testament to success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like premium hatchback… With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future," he added.

Tata Altroz is available in six variants with 1.2L Revotron petrol, 1.2L i-Turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. It is also available in the Dark Range and offers a host of premium features across all variants such as iRA connected car technology, touchscreen infotainment, leatherette seats, 7-inch TFT digital cluster, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, cruise control, rear AC vents and much more.

