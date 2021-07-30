Tata Motors Ltd – country’s largest automaker by revenue - will stick to its plans to turn debt free by FY 24, despite its businesses being adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, said chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the annual general meeting.

He further added that the company’s management is confident of reducing debt due to the improved free cash generated by Jaguar Land Rover and the domestic passenger and commercial vehicle businesses. The semi-conductor shortage though will negatively impact the company’s financials in the first half of the fiscal.

Last year, at its annual general meeting, Tata Motors announced its aim to become a debt free company within the next three years.

The Mumbai based automaker reported an improved operating performance in the third and the fourth quarter of FY 21, on the back of improved sales of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in Important markets like China and United States. Sharp recovery in sales of its passenger vehicles and gradual uptick in demand for commercial vehicles also helped improve the financials of the India business.

Stringent cost cutting measures adopted by the company in all three vertices helped reduce the minimum volumes required to break even. For instance, JLR now needs to sell around 400000 units to maintain profitability compared to more than 600000 units in FY19.

“The company declared a goal to become a zero-debt company by FY24. Last year, due to internal cash flows and tight management, we were able to reduce the debt by over 7500 crores and we are very much on our path and stay committed to meet our target of FY24," said Chandra in the virtual meet with shareholders.

He further added that Tata Motors now has three fundamentally strong businesses, the India passenger vehicles business, the commercial vehicles business and the JLR business.

“Structurally, the businesses have achieved a lot of efficiency through various transformation initiatives in such a way that the breakeven volumes have come down in each of these businesses.

The turnaround in financials though will be short lived since an acute shortage of semi-conductors will impact the production of Jaguar LandRover in the first half of this fiscal. The India business has also been affected by the second wave of Covid-19 during April and May.

Jaguar and Land Rover had already guided for a negative operating (EBIT) margin and an operating cash outflow of 1billion pounds in the second quarter as a consequence.

“The supply situation however is expected to be adversely impacted for the next few months due to disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns in India and semi-conductor shortages worldwide for the auto industry globally which will take time to work through. This will impact production volumes, sales, cash flows and margins," said Chandra.

Recently Tata Motors announced that it will launch ten new battery electric vehicles across its commercial and passenger vehicle businesses in India, by 2025, in its quest to lead the domestic electric vehicle market. Tata Sons – the parent of Tata Motors – is also exploring opportunities to invest in lithium cell manufacturing in India and Europe to establish a proper supply chain for its zero emission vehicles in the coming decade.

Jaguar Land Rover also announced a new global strategy, Reimagine, wherein the company will take a giant leap towards manufacturing of electric vehicles and aim to achieve double digit operating margins – earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) - from its operations worldwide.

As part of the strategy, the British carmaker will reposition and redesign Jaguar as an all-electric luxury car brand by 2025 and Land Rover will also evolve as a manufacturer of luxury electric sports utility vehicles globally, as part of this strategy. Electric vehicles will form 60% of Land Rover’s annual sales by 2030 and the company will expects to stop sales of combustion engine vehicles by 2036 as part of JLR’s overall aims to become ‘net zero carbon business’ (carbon neutral) by 2039.

