Tata Motors' Red Dark Edition SUVs featuring advanced ADAS features explained

Tata Motors' Red Dark Edition of Nexon, Harrier, and Safari SUVs are now available with advanced ADAS features, enhanced styling, and new additions. Diesel options are available for Harrier and Safari models while Nexon has both petrol and diesel variants. The petrol variant of Nexon Red Dark Edition is priced at ₹12.35 lakh, while the diesel variant costs ₹13.70 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Bookings for these models are now open at any Tata Motors dealership with a booking amount of ₹30,000.

The automaker has priced the Harrier Red Dark Edition at ₹21.77 lakh, while the Safari Red Dark Edition costs ₹22.71 lakh and ₹22.61 lakh for the six-seater and seven-seater variants, respectively. Although the Red Dark Edition SUVs have the same silhouette as their standard counterparts, their distinctive paint theme and features make them stand out. The highlight of these special editions, however, is their advanced ADAS technology and other attractive features.

Tata Motors is providing ADAS features in the Red Dark Editions of Harrier and Safari SUVs. While some of these features are available in competing models, here's what Tata Motors is offering:

Forward Collision Warning

Tata Motors has installed sensors in the Red Dark Harrier and Safari SUVs to facilitate the use of ADAS features. These sensors enable the vehicles to detect their surroundings and make autonomous decisions to enhance safety. For instance, the Forward Collision Warning system alerts the driver when it detects a potential collision with a vehicle in front. It assesses the distance and speed of both vehicles to evaluate the situation.

Rear Collision Warning

The rear sensor in these Tata SUVs can detect approaching vehicles and activate the hazard lights to warn them.

Autonomous Emergency Braking

The emergency braking warning feature is activated when the ADAS system detects any obstruction ahead while the vehicle is in motion. This can include vehicles or pedestrians. Upon detection, the system warns the driver with an audio alert and automatically brings the vehicle to a complete stop to prevent a collision.

Blind Spot Detection

The Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs are equipped with blind spot detection alerts that activate while the vehicle is in motion. This feature is especially useful when changing lanes. The alert is displayed on the outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) and accompanied by an audio warning to alert the driver of any approaching vehicles from the sides.

Door Open Alert

In addition, the same sensor in the Harrier and Safari SUVs helps prevent occupants from opening their doors into incoming traffic. The system detects such scenarios and triggers an alarm if anyone attempts to exit the vehicle, thereby enhancing safety.

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

This ADAS feature is especially useful when driving the vehicle in a crowded parking lot. It alerts the driver if it detects any incoming vehicles while the car is being reversed out of its spot. Unlike the rear camera that can only detect objects directly behind the car, this sensor helps the vehicle monitor its surroundings for enhanced safety.

Lane Departure Warning

This feature is designed to work best on well-marked roads and highways. The ADAS system detects the lane being used by the vehicle and alerts the driver if the car deviates from its lane.

Lane Change Alert

Similarly, this feature is designed to work on roads with lane markings. The ADAS system alerts the driver of any approaching vehicles when attempting to change lanes.