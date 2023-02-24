Tata Motors' Red Dark Edition SUVs featuring advanced ADAS features explained

Tata Motors' Red Dark Edition of Nexon, Harrier, and Safari SUVs are now available with advanced ADAS features, enhanced styling, and new additions. Diesel options are available for Harrier and Safari models while Nexon has both petrol and diesel variants. The petrol variant of Nexon Red Dark Edition is priced at ₹12.35 lakh, while the diesel variant costs ₹13.70 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Bookings for these models are now open at any Tata Motors dealership with a booking amount of ₹30,000.

