Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic and international market for August 2021 stood at 57,995 vehicles, compared to 36,505 units during August 2020. The company's SUV line-up has helped it grow in sales. The company sold 54,190 units in the domestic market in August 2021. Comparatively, Tata Motors had registered a sale of 35,420 in August 2020.

In the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors sale of 26,990 units compared to 18,277 units in August 2020. However, there was a decline in sales compared to July 2021. The company had registered sales of 29,581 in July 2021. On the positive side, EV sales have registered a good response as Tata Motors sold 1,022 units, a spike of 69%.

Total MHCVs sales in August 2021 including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 7,646 units, compared to 3,305 units in August 2020.

Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months. The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners, procuring chipsets from the open market, using alternate chips and managing our model and trim mix.

View Full Image Month-on-Month, Tata Motors registered a decline in PV sales

Specifically, EV sales crossed a threshold of 1000 units this month. The order book is strong and we aim to meet the robust demand to the best of our abilities despite the supply challenges.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.