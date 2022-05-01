OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Tata Motors registers 74% y-o-y growth, sells over 72k vehicles in April 2022
Listen to this article

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2022 stood at 72,468 vehicles, compared to 41,729 units during April 2021. Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 6,466 units in April 2021.

The domestic sales reached 71,467 units in April 2022 compared to 39,401 units during the same period last year. It alone contributes to 81% increase in the domestic sales figures for Tata Motors.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,524 units compared to 7,366 units in April 2021.

The Mumbai-based company has become vocal both in ICE and EV segments. It has unveiled two new EV concepts cars last month in the form of Curvv and Avinya. To further extend its hold in the EV business, Tata has planned a new Nexon EV for May 2022 which is likely to come with a larger battery pack and improved range.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout