Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2022 stood at 72,468 vehicles, compared to 41,729 units during April 2021. Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 6,466 units in April 2021.

The domestic sales reached 71,467 units in April 2022 compared to 39,401 units during the same period last year. It alone contributes to 81% increase in the domestic sales figures for Tata Motors.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,524 units compared to 7,366 units in April 2021.

The Mumbai-based company has become vocal both in ICE and EV segments. It has unveiled two new EV concepts cars last month in the form of Curvv and Avinya. To further extend its hold in the EV business, Tata has planned a new Nexon EV for May 2022 which is likely to come with a larger battery pack and improved range.