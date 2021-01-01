Tata Motors registers domestic sales growth of 24% over Q3 FY20

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q3 FY21, which stood at 158,215 vehicles, compared to 129,381 units during Q3 FY20. Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 150,958 units in Q3 FY21. It registered a growth of 41% over Q2 FY21 and by 24% over Q3 FY20

Domestic Sales Performance:

View Full Image Tata Motors' domestic sales performance

Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicle domestic sales in Q3FY21 at 82,155 units was 48% higher than the previous quarter and recovered to be broadly in line with Q3FY20 ( - 3.5%). M&HCVs and ILCVs led the recovery, growing by 10% and 7% respectively over Q3FY20, with higher demand in infrastructure including road construction, mining and e-commerce. The offtake continued to be higher than retail to support sequential month on month growth in retail while ensuring healthy inventory levels in the pipeline. We continue to monitor and work on the supply chain to improve availability, especially of electronic components, which impacted the output at the end of Q3."

View Full Image Vehicles supplied to Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited awaiting inspection by the authorities.

Total MHCVs sale in Q3 FY21 including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 21,476 units compared to 23,742 units in Q3-FY20.

Domestic - Passenger Vehicles:

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “The PV industry continued to grow robustly in Q3FY21, owing to pent up demand, strong festive season and shift towards personal mobility. Tata Motors PV Business has been witnessing strong response for its ‘New Forever’ range, which is being supported by continuous ramp up of supplies. In Q3FY21, PV business posted a growth of 89% as compared to Q3FY20- highest ever sales in last 33 quarters. For Dec’20, wholesale were higher by 84%, compared to Dec’19. Retail sales was 18% higher than wholesale for the month and pipeline inventory remains thin. We are continuing to debottleneck the supply chain and ramp up our output to meet the increased demand while addressing the availability of electronic components. With the growing popularity of Nexon EV, the company also posted an impressive sale in EVs with highest ever quarter wholesale of 1,253 units in Q3FY21 and 418 units in Dec’20."

View Full Image Tata Motors' Sales

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via