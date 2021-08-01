Tata Motors registers domestic sales of 51,981 units in July 2021

Tata Motors registers domestic sales of 51,981 units in July 20211 min read . 02:25 PM IST
Tata Motors registered a growth of 92% in comparison to July 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions imposed last year, among other reasons
Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2021 stood at 54,119 vehicles, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.
