Home >Auto News >Tata Motors registers domestic sales of 51,981 units in July 2021

Tata Motors registers domestic sales of 51,981 units in July 2021

Premium
Tata Motors registers month-on-month growth of 19% in domestic sales
1 min read . 02:25 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Tata Motors registered a growth of 92% in comparison to July 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions imposed last year, among other reasons

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2021 stood at 54,119 vehicles, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.

Domestic sales have witnesses a massive 92% jump due to Covid-19 restrictions last year.
