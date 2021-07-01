Tata Motors reports sale of 1,14,784 units in Q1 FY21

Girish Wagh, ED & President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicle domestic sale in Q1 FY22 at 43,400 units was ~56% lower than the previous quarter (Q4 FY21) as the momentum of strong sequential demand recovery, evident in the H2-FY21, was disrupted by the surge in COVID 2nd wave. With decentralized restrictions and focus on micro containment zones this year, the sale in Q1 FY22 was 4.7 times of Q1 last year which was under complete lockdown. With demand across all segments impacted, we realigned our production to the revised retail visibility. The trucker and tipper sentiments indices saw a sharp drop, being comparable only with the level seen during complete lockdown last year. However, with easing restrictions and gradual reopening during the last fortnight of June’21, we are witnessing increasing enquiries and retails. International business continued the recovery momentum in Q1 FY22 and grew by 460% over Q1 FY21 as well as 24% over Q1 FY20. We continue to cautiously monitor the situation and dynamically align our business agility plans to the evolving scenario."