Tata Motors reveals Altroz iTurbo with new engine option, more features

Tata Motors finally unveiled the new Turbo variant of its premium hatchback Altroz iTurbo. The new car comes with a new engine and a few new features. The new variant will be powered by a new 1.2L Petrol iTurbo engine. The company has also introduced a new top variant with the XZ+ trim which will flaunt all the new and exceptional features.

View Full Image The interiors of the new iTurbo variant Click on the image to enlarge

The new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol BS6 engine churns out 110 PS power at 5500 rpm and 140 Nm torque at 1500- 5500 rpm. The car will also get various drive modes for different driving experiences.

The new Altroz iTurbo will be available in XT, XZ and the new top of the line XZ+ variant. The New XZ+ variant will come with features such as iRA, voice tech, leatherette seats and one-touch power windows.

Bookings for the new iTurbo variant of the Tata Altroz is open and the official prices of the car will be revealed at the launch on 22 January.

View Full Image Revised list of Tata Altroz variants Click on the image to enlarge

With the launch of the new petrol turbo variant, the Altroz is now available with three different engine options which includes a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and now a new 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. The car is built on the company’s ALFA architecture and managed to score 5-star rating in NCAP crash test.