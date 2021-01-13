Subscribe
Tata Motors reveals Altroz iTurbo with new engine option, more features
The new iTurbo engine is also available in a new top end variant

Tata Motors reveals Altroz iTurbo with new engine option, more features

1 min read . 03:57 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The new 2021 Altroz will also sport the new Black and light Grey interiors with perforated leatherette seats
  • Tata Motors has also provided the new Altroz with the iRA connected car technology

Tata Motors finally unveiled the new Turbo variant of its premium hatchback Altroz iTurbo. The new car comes with a new engine and a few new features. The new variant will be powered by a new 1.2L Petrol iTurbo engine. The company has also introduced a new top variant with the XZ+ trim which will flaunt all the new and exceptional features.

Tata Motors finally unveiled the new Turbo variant of its premium hatchback Altroz iTurbo. The new car comes with a new engine and a few new features. The new variant will be powered by a new 1.2L Petrol iTurbo engine. The company has also introduced a new top variant with the XZ+ trim which will flaunt all the new and exceptional features.

The new 2021 Altroz will also sport the new Black and light Grey interiors with perforated leatherette seats. Tata Motors has also provided the new Altroz with the iRA connected car technology. The feature allows voice commands, through which the car can take instructions not only in English or Hindi, but also in Hinglish.

The new 2021 Altroz will also sport the new Black and light Grey interiors with perforated leatherette seats. Tata Motors has also provided the new Altroz with the iRA connected car technology. The feature allows voice commands, through which the car can take instructions not only in English or Hindi, but also in Hinglish.

View Full Image
The interiors of the new iTurbo variant
Click on the image to enlarge

The new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol BS6 engine churns out 110 PS power at 5500 rpm and 140 Nm torque at 1500- 5500 rpm. The car will also get various drive modes for different driving experiences.

The new Altroz iTurbo will be available in XT, XZ and the new top of the line XZ+ variant. The New XZ+ variant will come with features such as iRA, voice tech, leatherette seats and one-touch power windows.

Bookings for the new iTurbo variant of the Tata Altroz is open and the official prices of the car will be revealed at the launch on 22 January.

View Full Image
Revised list of Tata Altroz variants
Click on the image to enlarge

With the launch of the new petrol turbo variant, the Altroz is now available with three different engine options which includes a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and now a new 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. The car is built on the company’s ALFA architecture and managed to score 5-star rating in NCAP crash test.

