Tata Motors has unveiled its new range of intermediate and light commercial trucks (I&LCV), the Ultra Sleek T-Series .

The new range is available in three models – T.6, T.7 and T.9, the new vehicles are available in varied deck lengths from 10 to 20 feet. The commercial vehicles get 1900mm-wide cabin for the driver.

Launching the T-Series range, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Being the leader in the commercial vehicles domain, Tata Motors has consistently set new benchmarks by introducing smarter, future-ready products and solutions across its various segments. The launch of the Ultra Sleek T-Series range marks a new landmark in urban freight transportation. These trucks are sleeker and smarter enabling faster movement and hence higher utilisation and revenue with more trips. Built on the internationally recognised Ultra platform, the trucks are engineered to cater to a diverse set of applications."

Tata Motors claims that the T-Series range provides lower Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) levels, ease of movement on congested and narrow roads and a fatigue-free driving experience.

The cabin comes equipped with adjustable seat height, tilt-and-telescopic power steering, and a dashboard-mounted gear lever. The driver can also make use of the in-built music system, USB fast charging port and various storage spaces.

For safety, the company provides air brakes and parabolic leaf suspension along with clear-lens headlamps and LED tail-lamps.

Ultra Sleek T-Series variants are available in 4-tyre and 6-tyre combinations and varied deck lengths, in accordance with the transportation needs. Tata Motors claims it can be used for transportation of e-commerce products, FMCG, industrial goods, LPG cylinders, and refrigerated containers for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine, pharmaceuticals as well as food items such as eggs, milk and fresh farm produce.

The trucks are powered by the BS6 4SPCR engine, with a 100hp power and a torque rating of 300Nm. The trucks also get radial tyres with low-rolling resistance to further boost the fuel economy.

Tata Motors also provides Fleet Edge, a connected vehicle solution that offers telematics to optimise fleet management. This solution gives fleet owners vital insights on vehicle diagnostics and driver behaviour.

The Tata Motors I&LCV range comes with a warranty of 3 years/3 lakh kilometres. Tata Motors also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth – the company’s commitment to commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime guarantee, on-site service and customised annual maintenance and fleet management solutions with each I&LCV Truck.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via