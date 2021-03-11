Tata Motors reveals new range of light commercial trucks

Launching the T-Series range, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Being the leader in the commercial vehicles domain, Tata Motors has consistently set new benchmarks by introducing smarter, future-ready products and solutions across its various segments. The launch of the Ultra Sleek T-Series range marks a new landmark in urban freight transportation. These trucks are sleeker and smarter enabling faster movement and hence higher utilisation and revenue with more trips. Built on the internationally recognised Ultra platform, the trucks are engineered to cater to a diverse set of applications."