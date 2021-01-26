Tata Motors reveals new Safari: All details about the new 'flagship SUV'

Tata Motors finally unveiled its new flagship SUV in India. The new SUV was showcased through a virtual event. The automobile manufacturer did not reveal the price of the new SUV yet. The bookings, however, will begin next month onwards. Deliveries of the new SUV is expected to commence later in next month.

The new Tata Safari design takes inspiration from its younger sibling Tata Harrier. The car was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 as Gravitas. The new Safari is based on the D8 platform from Land Rover which allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future. The Harrier is also based on the same D8 platform.

View Full Image Tata Safari feature list

According to Tata Motors Head Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Vivek Srivatsa, the bookings for the model will open on February 4.

In terms of interiors, there are multiple seating configurations available with the new Safari. The company is offering a six-seater version with captain seats whereas the bench seat version can accommodate seven passengers.

The new Safari is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine can churn out 170 PS of power. The engine is either mated with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The SUV offers multiple drive modes as well.

In terms of features, the company officials claimed that Safari comes with the widest panoramic sunroof in its segment sunroof. The second-row seats can be reclined and the SUV also gets ambient mood lighting. For the comfort of passengers sitting at the back, Tata has provided rear AC vents. The driver seat also gets power seats and the SUV also gets something called 'Boss Mode' for added comfort for the chauffeur-driven.

