Tata Motors reveals Production-ready Curvv Coupe SUV with electric and ICE variants
Tata Motors unveils the Curvv coupe SUV in electric and ICE variants to compete with popular models. Features include a sleek design, elevated ride height, two new colors, and multiple powertrain options. The interior will offer high-end features and comply with stringent safety standards.
Tata Motors has unveiled the production-ready Curvv coupe SUV, available in both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants. Positioned to compete with models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor, the Curvv introduces a new sub-segment with its distinctive sloping roofline. The electric version is set to launch on August 7, 2024, with the ICE version following in early 2025.