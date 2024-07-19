Tata Motors unveils the Curvv coupe SUV in electric and ICE variants to compete with popular models. Features include a sleek design, elevated ride height, two new colors, and multiple powertrain options. The interior will offer high-end features and comply with stringent safety standards.

Tata Motors has unveiled the production-ready Curvv coupe SUV, available in both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants. Positioned to compete with models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor, the Curvv introduces a new sub-segment with its distinctive sloping roofline. The electric version is set to launch on August 7, 2024, with the ICE version following in early 2025.

Tata Curvv Design The Tata Curvv retains much of the aesthetic from its 2022 concept. The coupe SUV features a contemporary design philosophy, similar to recent updates on the Nexon and Harrier. Its front is marked by a sleek LED light bar, split headlamps, and signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The vehicle also boasts flush door handles, an LED light bar connecting the rear lights, and new alloy wheels. A key highlight is the receding roofline, paired with a raked rear windscreen, lending a notchback look to the SUV.

The Curvv combines sleekness with a robust presence, thanks to its elevated ride height and additional side cladding. High ground clearance further enhances its balanced appearance. The coupe SUV will debut in two new colors: Virtual Sunrise for the Curvv EV and Gold Essence for the Curvv ICE.

Powertrain Options Tata Motors has confirmed that the Curvv will offer petrol, diesel, and electric powertrain options. The electric version will be the first to hit the market, with ICE variants expected by early 2025. Although specific engine details are still under wraps, it is anticipated that the Curvv will feature a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and an electric motor. The EV is expected to house a 55-56 kWh battery, providing a range of over 500 km on a single charge. Transmission options for the ICE version will include both manual and automatic.

Interior Features While Tata has not fully revealed the interior, they have hinted at several high-end features. These include multiple screens for the instrument panel and infotainment system, connected car technology, and a panoramic sunroof. The Curvv’s cabin promises to be highly functional, catering to the needs of Indian families with ample storage, premium materials, and several features typically found in higher-end vehicles. The SUV will also comply with stringent safety standards, featuring multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Hold, and Level 2 ADAS, among other safety technologies.

