Tata Motors reveals Punch EV: India's smallest electric SUV with Gen-2 Pure EV technology
Tata Punch EV, the carmaker's debut electric vehicle on this platform, will have a minimum range of 300 km extendable up to 600 km and accelerated charging through 150 kW DC fast chargers.
Tata Motors has unveiled the Punch EV, the smallest electric SUV in India, featuring the new Gen-2 Pure EV platform that involves a significant transformation from internal combustion engine (ICE) to an electric powertrain. This marks the second SUV from Tata, following the Nexon, to have both ICE and electric variants. Additionally, the Punch EV is the second model from Tata to offer a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) version, following the Tigor. Bookings for the Tata Punch EV are now open, requiring a token amount of ₹21,000.