Tata Motors has unveiled the Punch EV, the smallest electric SUV in India, featuring the new Gen-2 Pure EV platform that involves a significant transformation from internal combustion engine (ICE) to an electric powertrain. This marks the second SUV from Tata, following the Nexon, to have both ICE and electric variants. Additionally, the Punch EV is the second model from Tata to offer a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) version, following the Tigor. Bookings for the Tata Punch EV are now open, requiring a token amount of ₹21,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata Punch EV marks the carmaker's debut electric vehicle on this particular platform. This electric SUV will showcase a design inspired by the recently introduced Nexon EV from the previous year. Tata Motors has released images confirming features such as connected LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) at the front, sleek LED headlights, a sealed grille, fresh alloy designs, and other enhancements.

As per a report by HT Auto, the Punch will utilize a platform that guarantees improved range, a larger battery, and faster charging capabilities. This platform ensures a minimum range of 300 km, extendable up to 600 km based on the battery size. Additionally, it pledges accelerated charging through 150 kW DC fast chargers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, stated,"The Punch EV is our introduction to the next generation of EVs from TPEM. As has been the case with our current portfolio of EV products, we are confident that future products made on the acti.ev architecture will continue to spark delight in our ever growing community."

Similar to the Nexon EV, the Punch EV will be available in two variants. The mid-range version will be powered by a 25 kWh battery pack, while the long-range version will feature a larger 35 kWh unit. These new battery packs, characterized by increased width and higher-density cells, are anticipated to enhance efficiency by 10 percent.

The updated EV platform is designed with enhanced safety features, potentially allowing the Tata Punch EV to achieve a five-star crash test rating from organizations such as Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP. The conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the SUV had previously secured a five-star rating from Global NCAP. Tata has not only utilized high-strength materials but has also modified the new EV platform to create more interior space while maintaining ground clearance and optimal performance on challenging terrains. The electric SUV will be equipped with six airbags as a standard safety feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the new EV platform will empower Tata's electric vehicles to incorporate level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, which has the potential for expansion to level 2+. However, it is worth noting that the Punch EV will not feature this advanced ADAS technology.

The recently developed EV platform is equipped for 5G connectivity and has the capability to facilitate Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V) technology. Its Cloud Architecture ensures the potential for sophisticated in-car applications and future over-the-air updates.

Additionally, the Tata Punch EV is set to offer five different variants and provides two charging alternatives, including a 7.2 kW fast home charger. It will boast features such as ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.23-inch virtual cockpit, and a 360-degree camera. Although there is currently no direct competitor in its segment, its pricing positions it to potentially compete with models like the Citroen eC3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

