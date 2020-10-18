Tata Motors revises Nexon EV prices: Details here

The Tata Nexon EV was launched earlier this year and the company has recently crossed a milestone of sale of 1000 units of the car . The all-electric car has received a price hike for a few of its models. However, the entry price of the Tata Nexon EV will still remain the same.

Currently, the Tata Nexon EV is available in a total of three variants. While the price of the base is the same at ₹13.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), the higher variants XZ+ and XZ+ Lux have gotten dearer by ₹26,000. After the price revision, the Nexon EV XZ+ is priced at ₹15.25 lakh and the XZ+ Lux is priced at ₹16.25 lakh up from their launch price of ₹14.99 lakh and 15.99 lakh respectively.

To ease the cost of ownership, however, Tata Motors has recently launched a subscription model for the Nexon EV. The company had announced a limited period service on Tata Nexon EV called ‘Electrifying Subscription’. The new offer will be available until 30 November and will be available for the first 100 subscribers only. Tata Motors is offering the new service in partnership with Orix Auto.

The new offer allows customers to use the electric SUV at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just ₹34,900 per month (may get revised after price-hike). The new service will allow the use of the electric SUV without the hassles of traditional vehicle ownership such as road tax and registration, insurance renewals, servicing and maintenance. The new subscription package includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24×7 roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery.

Customers can also select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 12 months to 24 and 36 months. The new service is being offered in 5 major cities – Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Tata Motors claims the new service is customised for corporates who prefer to lease, individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, and expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure.

