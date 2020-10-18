Tata Motors revises Nexon EV prices: Details here

Currently, the Tata Nexon EV is available in a total of three variants. While the price of the base is the same at ₹13.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), the higher variants XZ+ and XZ+ Lux have gotten dearer by ₹26,000. After the price revision, the Nexon EV XZ+ is priced at ₹15.25 lakh and the XZ+ Lux is priced at ₹16.25 lakh up from their launch price of ₹14.99 lakh and 15.99 lakh respectively.