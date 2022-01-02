Tata Motors rides ahead Hyundai, becomes second largest car seller in India

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Motors has surpassed Hyundai to become the second largest-selling carmaker in India in December 2021. The homegrown auto major domestic car sales stood at 35,300 units last month, while Hyundai sold 32,312 units during the same period. The sale of Tata Motors is primarily driven by its SUV Nexon in the Indian market. The December sales were highest-ever for Tata Motors on monthly basis. Tata Motors sold 99,002 units during Q3 FY2022, the highest-ever quarterly sales numbers in a decade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors has surpassed Hyundai to become the second largest-selling carmaker in India in December 2021. The homegrown auto major domestic car sales stood at 35,300 units last month, while Hyundai sold 32,312 units during the same period. The sale of Tata Motors is primarily driven by its SUV Nexon in the Indian market. The December sales were highest-ever for Tata Motors on monthly basis. Tata Motors sold 99,002 units during Q3 FY2022, the highest-ever quarterly sales numbers in a decade.

The company sold 3.31 lakh units in the 2021 calendar year, the highest-ever annual sales for the automaker. The sales grew by 50 per cent in December 2021 as compared to 23,545 units sold in December 2020. The sales in the third quarter of FY22 increased 44 per cent on year-on-year comparison for Tata Motors. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The company sold 3.31 lakh units in the 2021 calendar year, the highest-ever annual sales for the automaker. The sales grew by 50 per cent in December 2021 as compared to 23,545 units sold in December 2020. The sales in the third quarter of FY22 increased 44 per cent on year-on-year comparison for Tata Motors. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis. The overwhelming market response to Tata Punch launched in October 2021 is further boosting demand for the company's "New Forever" range of cars and SUVs," Shailesh Chandra, President, PVBU, Tata Motors said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata's electric vehicles also garnered a strong response as sales picked up for the Nexon while the company also introduce the Tigor EV last year. The company sold 2,215 units in December 2021 and registered a whopping 439 per cent growth against 418 units sold in December 2020. The company sold a total of 5,592 EVs in Q3 FY22, as against 1,256 units in Q3 FY21, a hike of 345 per cent.

"EV penetration touched 5.6 per cent of PV Sales during the quarter versus 1.8 per cent in the same period last financial year. EV sales also touched 10,000 units in 9MFY22 and crossed the 2,000 monthly sales landmark for the first time in December 2021. The ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV, as well as the progressive revival of the EV fleet segment, were instrumental in driving this steep growth," added Chandra. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The commercial vehicle segment domestic sales stood at 31,008 units in December 2021 witnessing a growth of 4 per cent while exports during the same period stood at 3,143, growth by 5 per cent. Domestic sales in Q3 FY22 stood at 90,529 units growing by 10 per cent, while exports during the quarter registered better numbers at 9,541 units witnessing a 33 per cent growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}