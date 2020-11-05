Tata Motors rolls out 1,50,000th Nexon from Pune facility

Tata Motors rolled out of the 1,50,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Tata Nexon achieved the 1st 50,000 milestone on Sept’18, followed by the 1,00,000 on Sept’19 .

Nexon was launched in the year 2017 to compete with the then-dominant players, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Ford EcoSport. The car introduced a new design language in the hyper competitive compact SUV segment. With the entry of new players like Kia Motors, Tata and other existing players in the segment are expected to ramp up their offerings. Kia recently launched the Sonet in this segment and Nissan Magnite is also expected to push the competition forward.

The Nexon was the first car in India to receive a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an international safety accreditation body in 2018.

Recently, the company launched the BS6 version of the car. The company claims that the Nexon continues to garner great response from customers and its demand has been consistently increasing leading to the highest ever sales in Oct 2020.

In order to mark the occasion, the company will be running a contest on social media to celebrate every customer’s journey with their Nexon, from the time of purchase to their ongoing experience with the vehicle. Best entries will stand a chance to meet KL Rahul, leading batsman and Vice-Captain of the Indian Cricket Team who is also the brand ambassador of Tata Nexon, along with a cash prize of ₹1,50,000.

The Nexon gets a coupe inspired SUV design with a floating infotainment screen. The car gets turbocharged engines with 209mm ground clearance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via