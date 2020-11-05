Tata Motors rolls out 1,50,000th Nexon from Pune facility

Nexon was launched in the year 2017 to compete with the then-dominant players, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Ford EcoSport. The car introduced a new design language in the hyper competitive compact SUV segment. With the entry of new players like Kia Motors, Tata and other existing players in the segment are expected to ramp up their offerings. Kia recently launched the Sonet in this segment and Nissan Magnite is also expected to push the competition forward.