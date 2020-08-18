Tata Motors rolled out the 1000th Nexon EV from its plant in Pune. The company has managed to reach this milestone in just over 6-months after the commercial launch of the vehicle. Tata claims that Nexon EV is the best seller in its segment. The car was launched in January this year.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Acceptance of EVs is accelerating fast, and we are seeing growing interest in it from all parts of the country. The rollout of the 1000th Nexon EV in a short time span, despite the challenges of Covid-19, reflects the rising interest of personal segment buyers in EVs. Tata Motors will continue to innovate and develop comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions meeting global standards. EVs are the future and as the industry leader, we are committed to make them desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers."

Tata Motors is selling electric vehicles for both fleet needs as well as personal use. The fleet cars includes Tigor EV Electric Sedan, which offers a range of 140 km & 213 km. The Nexon EV on the other hand is designed for personal use. The company claims that the car delivers an anxiety-free range of 312 km on a single charge with the Nexon EV.

In order to increase adoption, Tata has also launched an EV Subscription model to allow interested people to own the car for short periods of time.

Tata Motors also introduced an e-mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse" to leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies to create an EV environment. Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.

