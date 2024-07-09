Tata Motors has launched the 'King of SUVs' festival in celebration of a remarkable achievement: surpassing two million SUVs on Indian roads. This milestone underscores Tata's legacy as not only India's leading automotive manufacturer but also as the premier SUV producer in the country.

The illustrious SUV lineup, comprising iconic names such as the Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and Punch, alongside legendary models like the Sierra, has been instrumental in cementing Tata Motors' leadership in the SUV segment.

From introducing India's first-ever SUV, the Tata Sierra, in 1991 to unveiling groundbreaking innovations like the compact SUV concept Nexon at the 2014 Auto Expo, Tata Motors has continually redefined the SUV category. The recent addition of the sub-compact Punch has further diversified their portfolio, ensuring a robust lineup of 5-star rated B-NCAP and G-NCAP SUVs.

To share the joy of this milestone with customers, Tata Motors has announced attractive offers as part of the 'King of SUVs' festival. The starting prices of flagship SUVs like the Harrier and Safari have been revised to ₹14.99 lakhs and ₹15.49 lakhs respectively, with benefits of up to ₹1.4 lakhs on popular variants. In the electric vehicle segment, unprecedented benefits up to ₹1.3 lakhs on the Nexon.ev have made it more accessible than ever before. Similarly, the Punch.ev is being offered with benefits up to ₹30,000.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., expressed pride in Tata's ability to understand and cater to the diverse needs of SUV enthusiasts. He highlighted Tata's multi-powertrain strategy, aimed at delivering world-class SUVs that are not only robust and safe but also technologically advanced. The achievement of 2 million SUV sales is a testament to this strategy, setting the stage for future growth in the SUV category. These celebratory offers are valid for all bookings made until July 31st.

