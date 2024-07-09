Tata Motors rolls out 'King of SUVs' festival with benefits up to ₹1.4 lakhs, after crossing 2 million sales
Tata Motors celebrates surpassing 2 million SUVs on Indian roads with 'King of SUVs' festival, showcasing iconic models like Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and Punch.
Tata Motors has launched the 'King of SUVs' festival in celebration of a remarkable achievement: surpassing two million SUVs on Indian roads. This milestone underscores Tata's legacy as not only India's leading automotive manufacturer but also as the premier SUV producer in the country.