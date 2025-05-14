Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Tata Motors rolls out massive EV benefits: Curvv, Nexon, Punch and Tiago EVs on offer

Tata Motors rolls out massive EV benefits: Curvv, Nexon, Punch and Tiago EVs on offer

Livemint

Tata Motors' electric vehicle division, Tata.ev, celebrates surpassing 2 lakh EV sales in India with discounts up to 1.86 lakh. Offers include exchange benefits, free charging, and financing options for various models, including the Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Tiago EV.

The Tata Nexon EV dominates India's electric car market. Available in three battery options—30 kWh, 40.5 kWh, and 45 kWh—it offers a range of up to 489 km on a full charge. Notably, the prices of this EV starts at 13.99 lakh.

Tata Motors’ electric vehicle arm, Tata.ev, has unveiled substantial discounts and benefits across its EV portfolio to commemorate a significant milestone, surpassing 2 lakh electric vehicle sales in India, reported HT Auto.

As part of the celebratory offer, customers can avail of discounts of up to 1.86 lakh on Tata’s electric models, including the recently launched Curvv EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Tiago EV. The scheme includes attractive exchange benefits of up to 50,000 and a complimentary home charger with installation. Additionally, buyers of select models can enjoy six months of free charging through Tata Power stations, applicable exclusively on the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev.

Tata.ev is also offering zero down payment and 100 per cent on-road financing options to ease the purchase process. Furthermore, existing Tata.ev customers, Tata Motors passenger vehicle owners, and employees of the Tata Group are eligible for special upgrade benefits. The offers extend to customers purchasing through government platforms such as GeM, CSD, and KPKB.

Tata Curvv EV: Up to 1.71 lakh off

The Tata Curvv EV, introduced in September 2024, is the latest addition to Tata’s electric lineup. Based on the company’s Acti.ev architecture, the Curvv EV is available with two battery pack options: a 45 kWh variant delivering up to 502 km of range and a larger 55 kWh pack offering 585 km on a single charge. Power outputs stand at 147 bhp and 165 bhp, respectively, with both trims delivering 215 Nm of torque.

Prices for the Curvv EV start at 17.49 lakh and go up to 22.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Dark Edition, with current benefits reaching up to 1.71 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV: Benefits up to 1.41 lakh

India’s best-selling electric SUV, the Tata Nexon EV, is now available with discounts of up to 1.41 lakh. The SUV comes in two variants—a Medium Range (MR) version with a 30 kWh battery offering 275 km range, and a Long Range (LR) version with a 45 kWh battery capable of up to 489 km. Fast charging is also supported, with the LR version reaching 80 per cent in around 40 minutes using a 60 kW charger. The Nexon EV is priced between 12.49 lakh and 17.19 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Punch EV: Savings of up to 1.20 Lakh

With a starting price of 9.99 lakh and topping off at 14.29 lakh, the Tata Punch EV comes with benefits worth up to 1.20 lakh. It features two battery options—25 kWh and 35 kWh—with the latter delivering a range of up to 365 km. The smaller battery variant produces 80 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, while the Long Range trim outputs 120 bhp and 190 Nm.

Tata Tiago EV: Up to 1.30 lakh in offers

Positioned as one of the most affordable electric vehicles in India, the Tata Tiago EV is now available with benefits of up to 1.30 lakh. Priced from 7.99 lakh to 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom), it features a 19.2 kWh battery that provides a claimed range of 315 km on a full charge. Entry-level XE MR and XT MR trims are priced at 7.99 lakh and 8.99 lakh, respectively.

