As part of this partnership with Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance will provide six-year loans on Tata Motors’ range of cars and SUVs. The brand will provide 100% financing. The partnership will also offer special financing called ‘Kisan Car Scheme’ with extended repayment options for the farmers. As part of this, the farmers can repay the loan in instalments once every 6 months coinciding with their harvest.

Commenting on the rollout of these finance schemes offers, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said, “We, at Tata Motors, have always been committed to supporting our customers at all times. The recent Covid-19 upsurge has impacted everyone and to help our passenger car family in these challenging moments, we are delighted to be partnering with Sundaram Finance to roll out special finance schemes. This is in alignment with our constant effort to fast track the availability of safe personal mobility solutions to individuals and families at pocket-friendly rates. We hope that these offers will boost customer morale and make the process of purchasing a car more convenient."

Commenting on the partnership with Tata Motors, A. N. Raju, Deputy Managing Director, Sundaram Finance said, “Following the lockdown in several states since April, we are now seeing a recovery in the passenger vehicles segment as endorsed by the sales numbers in July. Also with social distancing, we are observing a rise in the demand for ‘personal transport’ over the last 12 months. Car buyers have been looking for an exciting roll out and the new Forever range fits the bill. Through a lower down payment model and a lower EMI, we are proactively reaching out to the small business owners and making car ownership more affordable thus paving for a safe travel."

In addition to the above, Tata Motors also recently announced that it has put in place a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers, and suppliers for the well-being of its business and supporting ecosystem.

