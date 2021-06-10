Tata Motors rolled out the 2,00,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Since the 150K roll-out in November 2020, the last 50K units have been recorded in less than 6 months.

Tata Motors has claimed that the Nexon is among the top three highest selling compact SUVs, in India. Nexon earned a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP which is an international automotive safety accreditation body.

The company claims that the bookings have been growing and in March 2021, Nexon sales set a new record of 8,683 units in a month, further strengthening the Company’s leadership position in the C-SUV segment.

The Nexon was introduced in 2017 and it has been upgraded for safety, GNCAP certification, design, regulations, emissions and feature additions. The SUV is available in 20 variants offering.

The range includes 12 variants in petrol and 8 variants in diesel with automatic and manual transmission options.

Tata Motors also offers online services under the ‘Click to Drive’ programme, where buyers can enquire, request a test drive, make bookings and choose from a range of financing options.

Tata Motors, on Wednesday, said it has decided to discontinue some of the select trims from the Tata Nexon range in order to offer better value to customers.

The auto major, however, noted that while discontinuing certain trims, it has also introduced updates in other versions of the compact SUV which is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

"The Tata Nexon is among the most popular compact SUVs in India and its diesel variant is very popular with a growing demand and a loyal following. To simplify the choices for its customers, the company has opted to discontinue select variants and introduce updates in others," Tata Motors said in a statement.

