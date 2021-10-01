Tata Motors continues to see semiconducter shortages impacting the auto industry globally, leading to a moderation of production and offtake volumes.

India's leading automaker on Friday reported total sales at 59,156 in September as compared to 46,129 units in the same month last year. For the whole September quarter, total sales rose 55% to 1,71,270 as against 1,10,345 in the same period last year.

"Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The impact of supply shortage due to restrictions in East Asia continued in September, leading to moderation of production and offtake volumes. The situation is fluid and we continue to work to mitigate the impact on our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors Ltd.

Meanwhile, the domestic sales of the automaker rose 30% to 30,258 in September when compared with sale of 23,211 units in the last year period. Meanwhile total commercial vehicle sales rose 34% to 33,528 units.

Tata Motors sold a total of 25,730 units in the domestic passenger vehicle segment in September, up by 21% over last year month. Total MHCVs sale in September stood at 8,609 units, an increase of almost 88%.

On Friday Tata Motors' scrip was trading flat at ₹333.50 on NSE.

