Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Tata Motors sees continued impact of chip shortage, total sales rise 28% in Sep

Tata Motors sees continued impact of chip shortage, total sales rise 28% in Sep

Premium
Tata Motors said supply shortage as resulted by chip shortage due to restrictions in East Asia continued in September
1 min read . 03:17 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  •  Tata Motors sales stood at 59,156 in September as compared to 46,129 units in the same month last year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Motors continues to see semiconducter shortages impacting the auto industry globally, leading to a moderation of production and offtake volumes.

Tata Motors continues to see semiconducter shortages impacting the auto industry globally, leading to a moderation of production and offtake volumes.

India's leading automaker on Friday reported total sales at 59,156 in September as compared to 46,129 units in the same month last year. For the whole September quarter, total sales rose 55% to 1,71,270 as against 1,10,345 in the same period last year.

India's leading automaker on Friday reported total sales at 59,156 in September as compared to 46,129 units in the same month last year. For the whole September quarter, total sales rose 55% to 1,71,270 as against 1,10,345 in the same period last year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The impact of supply shortage due to restrictions in East Asia continued in September, leading to moderation of production and offtake volumes. The situation is fluid and we continue to work to mitigate the impact on our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors Ltd.

Meanwhile, the domestic sales of the automaker rose 30% to 30,258 in September when compared with sale of 23,211 units in the last year period. Meanwhile total commercial vehicle sales rose 34% to 33,528 units.

Tata Motors sold a total of 25,730 units in the domestic passenger vehicle segment in September, up by 21% over last year month. Total MHCVs sale in September stood at 8,609 units, an increase of almost 88%.

On Friday Tata Motors' scrip was trading flat at 333.50 on NSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Nissan Magnite SUV pushes company's YoY sales growth to ...

Premium

Skoda India registers 131% growth in September sales on ...

Premium

Maruti Suzuki sees impact on Oct output due to acute ch ...

Premium

Bajaj Auto signs share swap deal for stake in KTM Group ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!