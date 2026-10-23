Tata Motors sees festive demand surge, clocks 50,000 deliveries during Navratri, hits 10,000 on Dussehra

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded sales of over 50,000 units during Navratri 2026, with deliveries crossing the 10,000 mark on Dussehra itself.

The automaker attributed the festive performance to stronger demand for its cars and SUVs, reflected in a rise in showroom footfall, customer enquiries, bookings and vehicle deliveries.

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“We are seeing strong festive cheer resulting in robust demand across our multi-powertrain portfolio of cars and SUVs, with improved customer sentiment driving higher showroom walk-ins, enquiries, bookings and deliveries. We have stepped up production and sharpened logistics to improve availability of high-demand models and variants,” said Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, according to The Economic Times.

“With a healthy booking pipeline and the celebrations building towards Diwali, we look forward to carrying this strong momentum through the festive season,” he added.

Tata Motors posts ₹ 1,254-cr net profit in Sep quarter of FY27 Tata Motors Ltd reported a net profit of ₹1,254 crore in the September quarter of FY27, reversing its performance from the corresponding period last year, supported by a sharp rise in revenue and sales volumes, according to PTI.

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Revenue from operations increased 36% year-on-year to ₹25,338 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹18,585 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, aided by higher vehicle volumes.

The automaker, formerly known as TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd, had recorded a net loss of ₹867 crore in Q2 FY26. The loss followed mark-to-market losses of ₹2,026 crore arising from its investment in Tata Capital, according to an exchange filing.

"Q2 FY27 marked another strong quarter in our journey of consistent, profitable growth. Wholesale volumes grew 42 per cent, with broad-based growth across segments, reflecting healthy underlying demand and disciplined execution," Tata Motors Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Girish Wagh said.

The company's total vehicle sales climbed to 1.35 lakh units during the quarter, against 94,681 units in the year-ago period.

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Also Read | Tata Motors broadens global ambitions with Stellantis partnership

Domestic sales increased 30.9% year-on-year to 1.14 lakh units, with demand strengthening in the small commercial vehicle cargo and pickup segments as well as the heavy trucks category.

Also Read | Why Shapoorji Pallonji Group wants Tata Sons to consider ₹25k Cr share buyback

The company's international business also registered substantial growth, with sales more than doubling to 21,132 units from 7,620 units in the corresponding quarter last year.

Tata Motors Q2 Ebitda, margins Tata Motors' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 31% year-on-year to approximately ₹2,800 crore in the September quarter.

However, the Ebitda margin contracted by 40 basis points to 10.9% during the reporting period.

"Despite significant commodity cost pressures, particularly in steel and rubber, we maintained margins sequentially through rigorous cost management, operating efficiencies and calibrated pricing actions," Chief Finance Officer GV Ramanan said.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X