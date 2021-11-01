Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday said the operations are expected to tread a gradual recovery from second half of FY22 as the homegrown auto major reported a widened net loss in the September quarter.

JLR retail sales plummeted 18.4% in the second quarter as chip shortages and supply chain issues continued to weigh on the performance.

Even though chip crunch and commodity inflation will continue to impact near term operations, JLR said the performance is expected to improve gradually starting in second half as both supply chain and pandemic situation improves.

For the second quarter, JLR reported a revenue of £3.9 billion with a pre-tax loss of £302 million.

JLR, the maker of Jaguar saloons and Range Rover sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), said it is taking measures to increase the future visibility and control over semiconductor supply for its vehicles, working closely with semiconductor and Tier One suppliers.

“The global semi-conductor shortage remains challenging but I’m pleased to see the actions we have been implementing reduce the impact. With strong customer demand with a record order book we are well placed to return to strong financial performance as semiconductor supply begins to improve, said JLR CEO Thierry Bollore.

JLR will continue to take mitigating actions, including prioritising the production of higher margin vehicles for the available supply of semiconductors and closely managing costs to bring down the break-even point for the business," the auto major said in a filing.

JLR wholesales to dealers in the second quarter stood at 64,032 vehicles, down 12.8% year-on-year, and retail sales (including the China Joint Venture) were 92,710 vehicles, down 18.4%, reflecting the semiconductor shortage and lower retailer inventories.

JLR said it has a strong liquidity of 5.9 billion pound sterling at the end of September quarter, including £3.8 billion of cash and a £2 billion undrawn revolving credit facility.

Car makers have been forced to make sharp production cuts this year as supply chain disruptions and booming demand for consumer electronics have led to an acute shortage of chips, which have become a critical component in automobiles, powering everything from fuel injection to entertainment systems.

For the month of October, Tata Motors registered total sales of 67,829 units, rising by 30% over last year.

